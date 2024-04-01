UP politicians line up to offer condolences to Mukhtar Ansari’s family

Mukhtar Ansari, jailed for 19 years, died following a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was laid to rest in the family graveyard in Ghazipur on Saturday.

Lucknow: Shedding their initial inhibitions, politicians in Uttar Pradesh are now queuing up to offer condolences at the house of Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur.

Mukhtar Ansari, jailed for 19 years, died following a cardiac arrest on Thursday and was laid to rest in the family graveyard in Ghazipur on Saturday.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Swami Prasad Maurya who now heads the newly formed Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, visited the bereaved family on Sunday night.

Both the leaders demanded a CBI probe into the circumstances that led to the death of Ansari.

His family members have alleged that he was given slow poison in prison.

On Monday, UP Congress general secretary Anil Yadav and minority cell head Shahnawaz Alam visited Ansari’s home and met family members to express their condolences.

It is noteworthy that Mukhtar Ansari was convicted in the murder of Awadesh Rai, brother of UPCC president Ajay Rai.

However, after Ansari’s death, Ajay Rai said: “It is not our custom to make harsh comments about anyone following their demise. Such behaviour is deemed unfair even in the Sanatan tradition.”

Earlier, Om Prakash Singh, Samajwadi Party MLA had also visited the family to offer his condolences.

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav also visited the Ansari family on Monday evening to offer condolences.

