UP religious conversion case: Three Christian missioneries held

Three Christian missionaries were arrested on Sunday in the Sidhauli district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly converting Hindus to Christians. In the, a group of Bajrang Dal workers barged into a Christian-owned house and created a ruckus alleging that the home is being used for religious conversion.

Bajrang Dal members forcefully entered a house owned by a Christian community member and accused the occupants of religious conversion in Sidhauli, Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video which is making rounds on social media platforms, one Hindutva worker can be seen arguing with a purported Christian lady inside the house where other women were also present. The lady can be seen resisting and pushing the man back.

“Shut up and tell me what is going on here. All ladies here belong to the Hindu community and you have called them here secretly to convert them to Christianity,” says the Bajrang Dal member in the video. According to the police, three accused who were allegedly involved in religious conversion have been booked under Anti conversion law.

“All three have been arrested and action has been taken as per the rules. Further investigation is on way,” said Yadvendra Yadav, a circle officer.

Anti-conversion laws are a set of judicial rules that restrict or prohibit the conversion of faith (proselytism) from one religion to another. It is a federal law in many countries. In India, there is no federal law but nine states have sanctioned their own laws (Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.