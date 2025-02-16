UP school removes 1965 war hero name, renames after PM Modi

In a controversial move, Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur Education administration changed the name of a government school in Dhamupur village to PM Shri Composite Vidyalaya Dhamupur. The school was previously named in memory of 1965 war hero, Veer Abdul Hameed, sparking fierce criticism from family members of the martyr and opposition political party leaders.

The grandson of the martyr exposed his discontent stating that the school was named in honour of his grandfather’s supreme sacrifice for India. He argued that the educational institution officials arbitrarily changed the school’s name, which he termed as an insult to the martyr.

Jamil Alam filed his official complaint with the Basic Education Officer (BSA) through telephone communication, requesting immediate interventions, according to the reports of Amar Ujala.

However, BSA Ghazipur officer Hemant Rao stated that while confirming the case headmaster of the school argued that the name of Shaheed Veer Abdul Hameed has not been officially recorded in school documents.

Rao assured that he would personally visit the school and investigate this matter. He emphasized the need to respect the martyr by vowing that he would take appropriate action if he discovered any discrepancies.

Political reaction over school’s name change

Several Congress leaders including social activist and Member of the Lok Sabha Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan have come down heavily on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accusing them of excluding Muslim fighters intentionally who fought for independence and during wartime battles.

The opposition leaders claim this action represents the BJP’s ideological plan to adjust historical records that fit with their political narrative.

While taking to an X, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi wrote, “It is reprehensible that the Ghazipur education department has changed the name of the Paramveer Chakra winner Veer Abdul Hamid School. Today I spoke to Veer Abdul Hamid Sahib’s family on the phone. Earlier, such an attempt has been made by the school’s headmaster. The government is requested to at least save the school where Abdul Hamid studied till the 5th as a memorial of his memories. The school should be renamed Veer Abdul Hamid and the education department should ensure action against those responsible for making such attempts repeatedly”.

Bhim Army chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan also demanded the restoration of the previous name of the school. “Changing the name of the school established in the name of Param Vir Chakra winner Veer Abdul is not only reprehensible but also an insult to the supreme sacrifice of a great warrior,” he said.

“This act not only hurts the honour of the martyrs but also raises questions on our national sentiment and gratitude towards the brave soldiers. The Education Department of @UPGovt should immediately apologise publicly for this grave mistake and restore the name of the school, ensuring that the honour of the martyrs is upheld” he added.

President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajay Rai criticised the move and stated that changing the school’s name established in the name of Veer Abdul Hamid who made the supreme sacrifice for the country is a mockery of the country.

“After all, what enmity does this government have with great men? A few days ago, they changed the name of Sampurnanand Sports Complex, and now they have changed the name of the school running in the name of Veer Abdul Hameed. After all, why is this game being played?”, he said.

Several social users and journalists have also displayed their fury toward the name change while insisting that the original name be restored.

Who was Abdul Hamid

Quarter Master PVC Havildar Abdul Hamid was born on July 1, 1933, in the Dhamupur Village of Ghazipur district in UP. In 1954 at the age of 20, Abdul Hamid was recruited in the army at Varanasi.

Havildar Abdul Hamid played a crucial role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. He is remembered for the bravery he displayed against the Pakistani army. Pakistan had acquired the famous Patton tanks from America. With a fleet of these tanks, Pakistan attacked a strategic location near Cheema village in the Khem Karan sector between 9-10 September 1965.

During combat, Veer Abdul Hameed succeeded in eliminating multiple enemy tanks before laying down his life in battle. His bravery has earned widespread recognition while educational institutions bearing his name stand as tributes to his sacrifice and patriotism.