UP school sealed after ‘burqa dance’ video from I-Day surfaces

The school, located in Ausani Buzurg in the Babhanjot area, came under scrutiny after the video surfaced on social media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
UP school sealed after 'burqa dance' video from I-Day surfaces
UP school sealed after 'burqa dance' video from I-Day surfaces

Gonda: The Basic Education Department has sealed a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district after the circulation of a video purportedly showing Hindu girl students wearing burqa and dancing at an Independence Day event, officials said on Wednesday, August 19.

An inquiry found that the school was being run without recognition.

The school, located in Ausani Buzurg in the Babhanjot area, came under scrutiny after the video surfaced on social media, officials said.

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The Basic Education Department ordered an inspection of the school, during which it was found that the school was running without recognition, they said.

District Basic Education Officer Amit Kumar Singh said he directed Block Education Officer (BEO) Riyaz Ahmed to inspect the school after the video surfaced.

Ahmed said the department had directed the school management about a week ago to stop its operations, but the school continued functioning despite the order.

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After confirming that the school was being operated without recognition, officials locked the offices of the manager and the principal and the main gate before sealing the premises, the officer said.

A report on the inspection and sealing of the premises has been submitted to the district basic education officer, Ahmed said.

Singh said officials have directed that students enrolled at the unrecognised school be admitted to nearby government-run or other recognised schools.

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