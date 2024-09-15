UP: SP MLA’s son arrested after minor maid’s suicide at residence

Lucknow: The son of an SP MLA, booked for allegedly torturing a minor maid, and abetting the suicide of another, was on Sunday taken into police custody, officials said.

Two cases were registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Bhadohi Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14. According to sources, the duo is absconding.

On Sunday, police reached the MLA’s residence here and took his son, Zaim Beg, 27, into custody. He is being questioned, City Kotwali in-charge Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd of SP workers gathered outside the police station soon after Zaim Beg was brought there.

According to police, the Labour Department registered a case against the MLA and his wife late Friday on the recommendation of Child Welfare Committee chairman P C Upadhyay.

The action was taken after the suicide of a teenager at the MLA’s residence on Monday and the subsequent rescue of a 17-year-old girl during a raid conducted by a team of Bhadohi police and the Labour Department personnel on Tuesday.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said police’s anti-human trafficking team had investigated the suicide case of Nazia who was found hanging under suspicious circumstances at the MLA’s residence.

In this regard, another case was registered against Zahid Beg and his wife under Section 108 (abetting suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday evening.