UP STF arrest Halal Council of India officials on extortion charges

Uttar Pradesh government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage, and distribution of halal-certified products in the state

Published: 13th February 2024
Mumbai: The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested four office-bearers of Halal Council of India, Mumbai, for allegedly extorting money in the name of halal certification.

According to the UP STF sources, the arrested persons have been identified as Maulana Mudassir, Habib Yusuf Patel, Anwar Khan, and Mohammed Tahir.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage, and distribution of halal-certified products in the state.

A case was registered in Lucknow against some organisations, production companies, their owners as well as other unidentified people for extorting money in the name of halal certification, the sources said

