UP: Teacher booked for assaulting Dalit student in Mathura

The incident occurred on November 6 and a complaint was lodged the next day.

Mathura: A school teacher has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a Dalit student of Class 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

The accused had threatened the girl student of dire consequences if she complained to anyone, according to the case registered at Kosi Kalan police station of Mathura district.

“On the basis of CCTV footage available and complaint lodged, a case has been registered under section 376 (sexual assault), 504 (provocation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as under provisions of POCSO Act and SC/ST Act at Kosi Kalan police station in Mathura district,” said Trigun Bisen, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura.

“The accused is an ad-hoc teacher from the village of the victim girl and has been absconding since the day of the crime. The incident occurred on November 6 and a complaint was lodged the next day. Police teams are trying to nab the accused who is on the run,” the SP said.

