UP: Tension in Bareilly as Eid Milad un Nabi procession route blocked

Tensions have escalated in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh during a large procession commemorating “Eid Milad un Nabi,” a festival that marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. The Hindu community blocked the procession route, leading to a standoff between the two groups.

The video of the incident that surfaced on social media on Sunday shows the Muslim group, carrying religious flags confronted by Hindus who blocked the road and shouted religious slogans.

The situation escalated with both sides exchanging religious chants, leading to a tense standoff. The police force is seen to mediate between the two groups, to manage the situation which has reportedly been ongoing for several hours.

“On the spot, the police and administration talked to both the parties and after convincing them, sent them back to their homes. Peace and order are completely maintained. As a precautionary measure, the police force has been deployed at all sensitive points,” Bareilly police wrote on X.

According to the reports, the Muslim procession claimed they had obtained the necessary permission for the Barawafat procession which is a mandatory ritual for some sectarian Muslims, especially a Barelvi sect. However, the Hindu protestors justified their actions by stating that they were retaliating against perceived grievances and obstruction made by the Muslim community in the same area during the “Kanwar Yatra”.

The incident has led to heightened tensions as both sides assert their rights to the same space.

Historically, Bareilly has been a hotbed of communal tensions. Previous incidents have included violent confrontations, such as the 2010 riots that erupted during a similar Barawafat procession when a Muslim group attempted to divert through a predominantly Hindu area, resulting in extensive violence and a prolonged curfew. Two groups clashed, resulting in the torching of a police post and houses.

As the situation develops, police are actively working to de-escalate tensions and maintain order in the communally sensitive areas.