UP: Three booked for raping 14-year-old Dalit girl in Amethi

Amethi: Three youths have been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in a village in the Gauriganj police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl had gone to an orchard at around 10 pm on Friday, where three youths in their 20s forcibly took her to a deserted place, and allegedly raped her.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G said based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case has been registered, and action is being taken.

on August 9, A 14-year-old Dalit boy was brutally beaten by upper-caste Hindu men in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Pappu Ram, it said, “My son Vijay Kumar Gautam had gone to a shop a few days ago where the owner – Guddu Singh – along with his friends Pakru Singh, Saurabh Singh and Shivam Singh accused Gautam of stealing mangoes and rice. They then beat my son mercilessly until he fell unconscious.”

