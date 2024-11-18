UP: Toddler starts e-rickshaw, dies after it crashes into neighbour’s wall

Ballia: A two-year-old boy died after he accidentally started an e-rickshaw and it rammed into a wall, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Yash Pandey was playing outside his house in Mukundpur village, they said.

According to the family, an e-rickshaw parked nearby had keys left in the ignition. While playing, Yash accidentally started the vehicle, which sped out of control and crashed into a wall of the neighbour’s house.

The child suffered severe injuries in the collision and was rushed to the Maniar Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

“We have not received any formal complaint regarding the incident,” Station House Officer Ratnesh Dubey said.