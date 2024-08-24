UP: Tuition teacher arrested for sexually abusing 7-yr-old girl

The family of the child has alleged that the accused sexually abused the girl on Friday evening when he came to teach her.

Updated: 24th August 2024 5:44 pm IST
Representational Image

Rampur: A tuition teacher here has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl, a police officer said on Saturday.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Mishra said that on the basis of a complaint received at the Ganj police station in this regard, a case was registered under the POCSO Act on Friday night.

Accused Syed Wasik Ali, a resident of Kunda at Rampur Kotwali, has been arrested, he added.

He said that an investigation is underway in the case and the girl has been medically examined. The family alleged in the complaint that the accused sexually abused the girl on Friday evening when he came to teach her.

