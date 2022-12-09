UP: Two men arrested for ‘forcing’ woman to convert to Islam

Fatehpur: Two men were arrested for allegedly luring a woman to convert to Islam, police said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Dineshchandra Mishra said about eight months ago, one Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Asothar police station, had lured the woman from the Hariharganj area of Fatehpur Sadar Kotwali and had taken her away with him.

Her mother had filed a missing report in this connection, he said.

On Thursday, the mother came to know that Ansari was getting married to her daughter after conversion in Satonpeet village. She reached the spot and created a ruckus, Mishra said.

The police reached the village on receiving information about the uproar and took the mother-daughter to the police station.

On the complaint of the mother, Ahmed Ansari and Maulvi Lallu were arrested, he said.

Police have registered a case against 10 people for kidnapping, assault, molestation, Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, abusing and rioting in this case, Mishra said, adding that the police are currently interrogating the Maulvi and Ansari.