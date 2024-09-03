UP: Two persons going to slaughter cow held after encounter

The duo were arrested and admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2024 5:09 pm IST
Doctors remove 30 kg of plastic from stomach of cow in Odisha
Representative image

Banda (UP): Two persons, who were going to slaughter a cow, were arrested on Tuesday in Fatehpur district following an encounter, a police official said.

Hathgavan police station SHO Vrindawan Rai said acting on information that some people are going to commit cow slaughter at a brick kiln, a police team reached the spot and surrounded them, following which the criminals fired at the team.

In retaliatory firing by police, Mahfooz alias Kallu (40) and Mahmood Hasan (44) suffered bullet injuries in their legs, Rai said.

The duo were arrested and admitted to the government hospital for treatment, he said.

The SHO said that the cow, which was taken for slaughter, was saved by police.

He added that two country-made pistols and equipment used in cow slaughter have been recovered from them.

An FIR has been registered against the duo, the officer said.

According to police, Mahfooz is a history sheeter and 13 cases are registered against him, while three cases are registered against Hasan.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd September 2024 5:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button