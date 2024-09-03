UP: Two persons going to slaughter cow held after encounter

Banda (UP): Two persons, who were going to slaughter a cow, were arrested on Tuesday in Fatehpur district following an encounter, a police official said.

Hathgavan police station SHO Vrindawan Rai said acting on information that some people are going to commit cow slaughter at a brick kiln, a police team reached the spot and surrounded them, following which the criminals fired at the team.

In retaliatory firing by police, Mahfooz alias Kallu (40) and Mahmood Hasan (44) suffered bullet injuries in their legs, Rai said.

The duo were arrested and admitted to the government hospital for treatment, he said.

The SHO said that the cow, which was taken for slaughter, was saved by police.

He added that two country-made pistols and equipment used in cow slaughter have been recovered from them.

An FIR has been registered against the duo, the officer said.

According to police, Mahfooz is a history sheeter and 13 cases are registered against him, while three cases are registered against Hasan.