UP: UGC HRDC announces faculty training courses for at AMU

Course schedules and application guidelines have been uploaded on the UGC HRDC website . Only online forms are accepted.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th June 2023 7:31 pm IST
Aligarh University: UGC HRDC announces courses for session 2023-24
Aligarh Muslim University (Photo: Twitter)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allocated several induction, refresher and short-term interaction and training programmes to the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC HRDC), Aligarh Muslim University, to be conducted during the academic session 2023-24.

Courses will be organized offline, online and in hybrid mode, and will cover a myriad of subjects across various disciplines.

The programmes include 24-26 induction programmes for the newly inducted higher education faculty members, and 7-9 subject refresher courses including Teacher Education, Teaching and Learning in Kashmiri Language, Environmental Studies, Chemistry, Oriental Studies (Arabic/Islamic Studies/Persian/ Quranic Studies/ Theology/Urdu), Disaster Management, ICT and Computer Applications.

The UGC-HRDC will also organize 8 short-term courses on Computer Based Data Analysis Techniques for research, presentation skills, NEP (New Education Policy) implementation, society and law, digital library management, social work methods and biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

“The concerned assistant professors from universities and colleges are eligible to apply for these subject-specific, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary courses”, said Dr Abbasi.

She said the UGC has allocated interaction programmes for the research scholars of the Center of Advanced Study Department of History and Center of Advanced Study Department of Urdu.

A four-week training programme for academic administrators, including Assistant Registrars, Assistant Finance Officers and Assistant Controllers has also been sanctioned to enhance their administrative skills.

Dr Abbasi hoped these courses will help improve the professional skills of faculty members and administrative staff helping them accrue points in the Career Advancement Scheme and Academic Performance Indicator (API).

