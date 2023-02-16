UP: VHP Bajrang Dal vandalise mosque claiming illegal construction

An under-construction mosque, located near the Balkhandi Naka area in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh was vandalised by members of right-wing organisations – Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) – on Wednesday.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal goons vandalized an under-construction Mosque, claiming it was illegal in Banda, UttarPradesh.#Hindutva #HateCrime pic.twitter.com/pEvE6R73M8 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 16, 2023

According to reports, the Hindutva mob said that a second floor was being constructed in the mosque which they claimed was illegal. They threw away mosque belongings on the road resulting in a huge traffic jam.

VHP district president Chandramohan Bedi alleged that the administration had given a nod for a renovation of the mosque. “The mosque was supposed to get renovated, not carry out new constructions. We will not allow this,” he said.

Police officials who were called to control the commotion however stood as mute spectators. The hooliganism continued for 30 minutes.

Banda police have released a video from its official Twitter account stating that investigations are being carried out.