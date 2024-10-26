UP: Villagers beat taantrik after allegations of sexual assault on minor

UP: Villagers beat taantrik after allegations of sexual assault on minor
A taantrik identified as Maikulal Rawat was brutally thrashed by villagers allegedly for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Mohanlalganj, a tehsil in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, Rawat was caught in the act by residents which led to a violent confrontation. The situation escalated when family members of the young victim arrived at the scene with sticks.

The incident occurred in broad daylight. This confrontation was captured on video that subsequently went viral on various social media platforms.

Upon information, police rushed to the spot, rescued Rawat and took him into custody. In addition, authorities have initiated an investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

