UP: Water tanks painted in saffron, Samajwadi alleges communalism

Moradabad: Seven water tanks, owned by the Nagar Nigam, have been painted with pictures of men on horses, holding saffron-coloured flags.

Samajwadi Party councillor, Shiri Gul said, “It is a deliberate attempt to intimidate a particular community. We will raise the matter with the municipal commissioner and the district magistrate.”

Vinod Agarwal, mayor of Moradabad, said, “The tanks were dirty and needed a fresh coat of paint. There is nothing wrong with saffron colour. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Lakshmi Bai also used saffron flags. We work for the betterment of society, but if people have issues, then it must be corrected.”

District nodal officer, T.N. Mishra, reacting to the issue, said, “The paintings depict the guards of democracy and the republic.”

He confirmed that seven water tanks were painted under the project before polling day, including the ones in Pilikothi, Jigar Colony and MDA Park area. While there was no immediate comment from the municipal commissioner over the issue, a staffer said that “a uniform colour, which is light pink, was used under the government’s Smart City Project.”

Shailendra Kumar Singh, district magistrate, said that nobody had approached him yet regarding the issue.

“If anybody complains in future, we will definitely hold talks with the mayor and find a solution,” he stated.