UP woman accuses cops of illegally detaining her husband, extorting Rs 80k

Saharanpur: A Muslim woman in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has accused the police personnel of illegally detaining her husband, subjecting him to harassment, and extorting Rs 80,000 in exchange for his release.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak on Saturday, April 18, told PTI that these allegations are prima facie false and said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

The complainant, Momina, alleged that her husband, Arif, a resident of Hinduwala locality in the Mirzapur area, was named as an accused in an old road accident case.

A petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court. The woman claims that despite a High Court order staying her husband’s arrest, police personnel arrived at their home around 11.30 pm on April 6 and forcibly took him away.

According to the woman, her husband was detained at the police station throughout the night, brutally beaten, and released only after Rs 80,000 was extorted from them.

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In this regard, Momina has lodged complaints with the district’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and via the Chief Minister’s portal.

She further said that when her husband’s condition deteriorated, he was admitted to a hospital in a critical state, where injury marks were found on his body.

Police informed via social media

The police became aware through social media that serious allegations have been levelled against the Behat police station personnel, accusing them of subjecting an individual to “third-degree torture”, the SP said.

He said that the investigation confirmed that Arif, the accused in the accident-related case, had been brought to the police station on April 9.

Following the interrogation, a notice was served to him, and he was handed over to the custody of his family members. An entry regarding this was recorded in the general diary, and photographs were also taken.

The SP said that based on the photographs, the allegations levelled against the police appear to be prima facie false. He added that an investigation into the matter is underway.