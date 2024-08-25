UP: Woman alleges rape, forced religious conversion in Amethi

Amethi: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped and forced to convert to Islam here, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested three people in the matter whose identities have not been disclosed.

The incident took place in Ramganj police station area on July 5 and the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday. She alleged that she was lured by one of the accused and duped into signing some papers to convert to Islam, Station House Officer (SHO) Yajendra Patel said.

“The woman said that when she refused to convert to Islam, the accused raped her multiple times,” he said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against five people under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act on Saturday, the SHO said.