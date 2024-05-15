UP: Youth held for posting false news of Yogi Adityanath’s death

The accused would be booked under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code since his post was designed to create unrest during elections, an official said.

Published: 15th May 2024
UP: Youth held for posting false news of Yogi Adityanath's death
Representative Image

Bareilly: A youth has been arrested here for posting false news of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘death’, an official said on Wednesday, May 15.

The arrested individual has been identified as Saqib Shamsi. On Tuesday night, he posted the ‘false news’, and made it viral.

Saqib is a resident of Gulab Nagar area in Bareilly.

It has been mentioned in the FIR that he posted a picture of Yogi Adityanath in his status, and wrote: “Yogi ji passed away at 12:30 midnight.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that Saqib would be booked under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code since his post was designed to create unrest during elections.

