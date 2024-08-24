UP: Zomato delivery person assaulted in Lucknow; 1 arrested

A Zomato delivery agent was attacked by four customers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city after they quizzed him about his religious identity. The incident occurred in Gomati Nagar on August 21.

According to reports, the fight started after the delivery person Mohammed Aslam requested the customer to pick up their orders at the gate due to a high volume of deliveries.

“I refused initially because I had another delivery to make. But then he told me that he was eating and couldn’t come down. Out of humanity, I decided to climb up and hand over the parcel to him,” Aslam told The Wire.

However, things suddenly turned hostile for the Zomato delivery person after one of his customers pulled him by his collar, dragged him inside the house and quizzed his name.

When Aslam revealed his name, the customer along with three others started assaulting him. “They asked me for my name and due to my Muslim name, tortured me even more,” he said. The four men were drinking, the Zomato delivery person added.

Aslam alleged that he was beaten with a helmet and kept as a hostage in the house for more than an hour.

Following the incident Aslam lodged a police complaint stating the attackers let him go only after he was forced to sign an application that said he overcharged them for the food and misbehaved with them. The FIR also states the men allegedly threatened to shoot Aslam.

“They were talking nonsense. I don’t want to repeat it because I don’t want it to become a Hindu-Muslim thing,” he was quoted by The Wire.

Based on his complaint, police have arrested one person concerning the case. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. Further investigations are underway.