Upasana shares daughter Klin Kaara’s photo on Instagram

Upasana took Instagram to congratulate her father-in-law and actor Chiranjeevi on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2024 1:03 pm IST
Upasana shares Klin Kaara's photo on Instagram
Upasana Konidela congratulate her father-in-law Chiranjeevi. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of Telugu actor Ram Charan, recently took to Instagram to congratulate her father-in-law and actor Chiranjeevi on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award. She shared a heartwarming picture of the megastar with his five granddaughters, including Klin Kaara Konidela, on her Instagram handle.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the caption of her post, Upasana called Chiranjeevi an ‘inspiration’ and expressed her love for him.

This is not the first time that Upasana has shared pictures of Chiranjeevi with his granddaughters. Earlier, she had shared an adorable picture of Klin Kaara with her grandparents from the ceremony. The picture shows Klin Kaara sitting on Surekha Konidala’s lap while Chiranjeevi looks at her with a smile on his face.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, Chiranjeevi’s son, mega star Ram Charan congratulated him and wrote:

Chiranjeevi is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry. He has acted in over 150 films and has won several awards for his performances. The Padma Vibhushan, which is one of the highest civilian honors in India, recognizes individuals for their exceptional service in various fields, including the arts, literature, sports, public service, and more.

Also Read
Inside Chiranjeevi’s multicrore, huge farmhouse in Bengaluru

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed Klin Kaara at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on June 20.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2024 1:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button