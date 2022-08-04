Upcoming films of Salman khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Excitement for the movies of Khans of Bollywood among fans and movie buffs is altogether different. Agree? One cannot deny the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hold a loyal fan base and huge craze for both stars is just another level.
Salman and SRK are gearing up for a few big releases in 2022-23. They also have several cameos lined up in their kitty. Have a look at the list of their upcoming movies and the release dates below.
Salman Khan’s upcoming movies and release dates
- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali ( now known as Bhaijaan): December 30, 2022
- Godfather (cameo): Dussehra 2022
- Tiger Zinda Hai 3: April 21, 2023
- Pathaan (cameo): January 25, 2023
- No Entry Mein Entry: 2023
- Kick 2: 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie and release dates
- Laal Singh Chaddha (cameo): August 11, 2022
- Brahmastra (cameo): September 9, 2022
- Pathaan: January 25, 2023
- Jawan: June 2, 2023