Upcoming films of Salman khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are gearing up for a several big releases in 2022-23

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Updated: 4th August 2022 5:03 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Excitement for the movies of Khans of Bollywood among fans and movie buffs is altogether different. Agree? One cannot deny the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hold a loyal fan base and huge craze for both stars is just another level.

Salman and SRK are gearing up for a few big releases in 2022-23. They also have several cameos lined up in their kitty. Have a look at the list of their upcoming movies and the release dates below.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movies and release dates

  1. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali ( now known as Bhaijaan): December 30, 2022
  2. Godfather (cameo): Dussehra 2022
  3. Tiger Zinda Hai 3: April 21, 2023
  4. Pathaan (cameo): January 25, 2023
  5. No Entry Mein Entry: 2023
  6. Kick 2: 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie and release dates

  1. Laal Singh Chaddha (cameo): August 11, 2022
  2. Brahmastra (cameo): September 9, 2022
  3. Pathaan: January 25, 2023
  4. Jawan: June 2, 2023

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button