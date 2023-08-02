Upcoming movie of Deepika Padukone – Check out the exciting list

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, Bollywood‘s queen of hearts, continues to leave an indelible imprint on the silver screen with her talent and charisma. With a string of successful films behind her, the diva is set to enthral her fans with an exciting lineup of upcoming films. Deepika’s versatility knows no bounds, from action-packed ventures to soul-stirring dramas.

List of Upcoming Blockbusters:

1. Singham 3

Teaming up with action icon Ajay Devgn, Deepika is set to light up the screen in this high-octane cop drama.

2. SS Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Untitled Film (SSMB 29)

In this highly anticipated project, the diva teams up with the powerhouse performer Mahesh Babu, promising a cinematic treat, but the makers have yet to confirm the news.

3. Fighter:

Deepika plays an action-packed role in this adrenaline-pumping film, co-starring with Hrithik Roshan.

4. Project-K:

Working with a renowned filmmaker, Deepika’s enigmatic presence is set to elevate this intriguing project.

5. Brahmastra 2:

Returning to the mystical world of Brahmastra, Deepika’s magical performance adds allure to this fantasy saga.

6. Jawan:

Deepika portrays the spirit of valour and sacrifice in this patriotic endeavour, paying tribute to our unsung heroes.

As Deepika Padukone prepares to appear on the big screen in a variety of roles, excitement among fans and critics alike is building. Deepika continues to be Bollywood’s reigning star, thanks to her stellar acting abilities, charm, and dedication. As we wait for these upcoming blockbusters, it’s clear that Deepika’s cinematic journey will be one of triumph and adoration. Prepare for an unforgettable experience as this superstar ignites the box office with her unrivalled brilliance!