Updated COVID-19 travel guidelines to UAE; here’s all you need to know

Abu Dhabi: With things slowly and gradually returning to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, United Arab Emirates (UAE), like many countries around the world, has also eased COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Over the past few weeks, the UAE’s authorities updating entry procedures for international travellers, in line with the country’s recovery plan to return to normalcy.

Here’s a round-up of all the requirements you need to know

UAE restores use of Emirates ID for citizens travelling in GCC region

On April 29, the departments of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced that Emirati and GCC citizens are now allowed to enter the UAE using ID cards, without the need to show their passports.

The new update includes allowing UAE citizens to enter the country using the Emirates ID, in addition to allowing citizens of the GCC countries to enter using the ID or personal card.

في إطار تسهيل السفر بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، ودعماً لجهود التعافي المستدام، الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة #الطوارئ_والأزمات والكوارث والهيئة الاتحادية للهوية والجنسية والجمارك وأمن المنافذ تعلنان عن تحديث إجراءات الدخول عبر منافذ الدولة المختلفة، اعتباراً من اليوم 29 أبريل 2022. pic.twitter.com/djRZdNqK8D — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) April 29, 2022

UAE ends RT-PCR rules for fully vaccinated arriving passengers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has scrapped RT-PCR test rules for fully vaccinated people arriving in the country, effective from Saturday, February 26.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said fully vaccinated passengers only need to show a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Unvaccinated passengers

As per the announcement made by NCEMA on April 13, those who are not vaccinated must show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from COVID-19 within a month of the date of travel. Travellers under the age of 16 have been exempted from the same.

#NCEMA: Today we announce an update to the traveling protocol relevant to unvaccinated Emirati citizens, which comes into effect on 19th April, 2022.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/nAC7mUr5gy — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 13, 2022

UAE topped the list of countries with a population of over one million in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of the rate of fully vaccinated individuals, according to an index released by Our World In Data.

UAE ranked first globally for the rate of people to have received at least one dose and ranked second globally in terms of the number of tests conducted per 1,000 people.

The UAE ranked tenth globally in terms of the number of tests administered, and ninth in terms of the lowest death rate, recording zero COVID-19 deaths since March 8, 2022.