UPI transactions hit record high of Rs 28.33 lakh crore in January

The average daily transaction in January was 700 million with an average value of Rs 91,4033 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st February 2026 12:25 pm IST
A person holding a smartphone displaying a successful UPI payment confirmation screen. The screen shows the UPI logo, a green checkmark, and the text
Successful UPI payment confirmed on smartphone. Photo: X

New Delhi: Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record Rs 28.33 lakh crore and 21.70 billion in value and volume terms, respectively, in January, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI said the value of transactions was at Rs 27.97 lakh crore in December.

On a month-on-month basis, the growth was 21 per cent in value terms.

Worldline CEO Ramesh Narasimhan said, “UPI’s growth momentum continues to strengthen. In January 2026 alone, Indians made 21.7 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 28.33 lakh crore — an increase over December and a solid 28 per cent growth year-on-year.”

