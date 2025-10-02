Upper caste men attack two Dalit elders for not greeting ‘Ram-Ram’

One of them was stabbed with a knife.

Published: 2nd October 2025 4:36 pm IST
In a disturbing incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two elderly Dalit men were brutally assaulted for allegedly not standing up and greeting ‘Ram Ram’ to a group of upper caste people.

The incident occurred in Jabrapur village of Banda district on Tuesday, September 30.

Bhagat Verma, 60, and Kallu Shriwas, 70, were working in their fields when the upper caste men approached them.

When the Dalits did not stand up and greet them, the enraged men started attacking Bhagat with sticks. When Kallu tried to intervene, he was stabbed with a knife. The men hurled castiest slurs and looted Rs 500 from the elders.

No one came to help the Dalits.

Based on Bhagat’s son, Gangaram’s complaint, the Fatehganj police lodged a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigations are on.

