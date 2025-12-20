Upset over election defeat, candidate blocks road in Adilabad, cop slapped

Hyderabad: Not being able to digest his defeat in the Telangana panchayat elections held recently, a sarpanch candidate from Chinnabuggaram village in Adilabad blocked the main road leading into the village with sticks and bullock carts.

According to Neradigonda police, unable to process his defeat in the recently conducted local body polls, an irate Rathod Mohan Singh and his supporters blocked the village road. “On information, we reached the spot and tried to remove them. But they got into a fistfight with the police personnel. Three of our constables received minor injuries,” a police officer told Siasat.com.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing a protester slapping and hitting a police officer with a stone.

So far, no arrests have been made, although police told Siasat.com that they would register cases for obstruction of public space, obstructing officials from performing their duty and for attacking on-duty officers.