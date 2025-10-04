Upset over SI’s Rs 10 lakh bribe demand, man jumps into Manjeera River

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died by suicide on September 30 by jumping into the Manjeera River in Sangareddy after he was unable to fulfil a sub-inspector’s demand of Rs 10 lakh as bribe money.

The SI is currently under suspension.

What happened?

Lokesh, the owner of a local lodge, came under police scrutiny after a man was mysteriously found dead on the premises. Officials said a couple had checked in a few days earlier; the man was later found dead, and the woman had disappeared.

A case was lodged at the Sangereddy rural police station and sub inspector G Ravinder was in charge of the investigation. He reportedly demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe to bail Lokesh out of the case.

Distressed, Lokesh jumped into the Manjeera River. His body remains untraceable.

Suspension after SP ordered probe

The incident came to light after Lokesh’s wife filed a complaint, prompting the Sangaredy superintendent of police (SP), Paritosh Pankaj, to launch an enquiry.

On Friday, October 3, based on an internal probe conducted by inspector general (IG) S Chandrasekhar Reddy, the sub-inspector was put under suspension.

“SI Ravinder would be under suspension till the completion of the inquiry,” a statement read the following day.

As the search for Lokesh’s body continues, his family remains in anguish, unable to perform the last rites.