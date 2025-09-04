‘Urea stock sufficient, protests due to long queues’: Telangana CM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy flanked by In-charge minister Seethakka and Revenue and Housing minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in Kamareddy on Thursday
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 4, responded for the first time to the ongoing urea shortage issue in Telangana.

He said that farmers were being “misled” into believing there was no supply, even though stocks were sufficient. “Farmers are standing in long queues and getting tired, saying there is no urea. In reality, since everyone gathers at the same centre, the queue looks very long. To reach the person at the end of the line, it takes about eight hours. Unable to wait that long, some are losing patience and staging protests,” the chief minister said.

He also alleged that certain individuals were instigating farmers. “Someone is taking farmers near the urea centres and making them sit on the road,” he remarked.

On Thursday, he toured Kamareddy, which has incurred devastating loss due to heavy rains and flooding. He inspected the heavily damaged bridge between Lingampet and Kurdu.

Later, during the review meeting with the district officials, he opined for more coordination meetings between the various departments, so these issues can be addressed swiftly. He informed that In-charge minister, Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka to the people, will hold a meeting in the next ten days to review the progress made thus far.  

