Urfi Javed complains of ‘harassment’ by a man in Punjabi industry, files FIR

Mumbai: Hindi television industry’s diva Urfi Javed is often subjected to trolling and hate because of her sartorial choices. From death threats to suicide rumors, she has faced it all and hits back at her haters bravely.

Yesterday, Urfi Javed took to Instagram to share yet another ordeal she had to go through, recently. She revealed how a man who is currently working in the Punjabi film industry has been ‘harassing and blackmailing her’.

Urfi Javed shared a picture of the man along with chats with him where he allegedly asks her to video call him and “compromise”.

Urfi captioned the post, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it, I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time. I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career. Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it)”

Urfi also expressed her disappointment over the police’s inaction on the case and wrote, “It’s not him that I’m disappointed in , I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet ! I’m so so disappointed . I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird . Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women , still no action .”

In her note, Urfi Javed further warned women to be aware of the man, “Anyways this man is a threat to society, women. He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely .. Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry.”

Within a few minutes, the comment section was flooded with messages of support and sympathy. Popular TV star Rakhi Sawant also offered Urfi help and commented, “Ok tell me to need any help I’m always with u.”

Many of her followers also tagged the Mumbai police under the post and urged them to investigate.