Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar and her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, have decided to end their marriage after seven years. The news of their divorce was confirmed by a source close to the couple. Known for keeping their relationship private, this announcement has come as a surprise to many.

Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Originally from Kashmir, Mohsin moved to Mumbai at 21 to pursue a career in modeling and acting. He made a mark by finishing as the second runner-up in the 2007 Mr. India pageant and even appeared in commercials alongside stars like Preity Zinta. While his acting career didn’t take off, Mohsin found success in business, running a Kashmiri embroidery business that works closely with designer Manish Malhotra.

Mohsin’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Mohsin’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 32.65 crore, largely due to his successful business. He also owns property in Mumbai, valued at Rs. 30 lakh.

Urmila’s Net Worth

Urmila Matondkar, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, has a net worth of Rs. 68.28 crore. After the divorce, her financial situation could change, depending on how their shared assets are divided.

Combined Assets

Together, the couple’s combined wealth is around Rs. 106.93 crore, which includes properties, businesses, and investments. Urmila currently owns 63% of their shared assets.

Though they haven’t spoken publicly about the reasons for their divorce, the couple is reportedly parting ways peacefully. Moving forward, Urmila is likely to focus on her career, while Mohsin will continue expanding his business.