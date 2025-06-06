Uruguayan convert, blind Yemeni Imam fulfil Haj dream

Makkah: Two deeply moving stories of faith and perseverance have emerged as Haj 2025 began in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, highlighting the spiritual diversity of this year’s pilgrims, a Muslim convert from Uruguay, and the other a blind Yemeni Imam. Both are performing Haj as guests of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Haj, Umrah and Visit, overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

This year the Haj takes place between June 4 and June 9, with Eid Al Adha celebrated on June 6.

Uruguayan convert set to perform Haj for the first time

Luis Abi Rachid, a 70-year-old from Uruguay, embraced Islam 20 years ago. This year, he is fulfilling his dream of performing Haj for the first time, and it also marks his first experience of air travel.

Rachid was introduced to Islam through a friend, and after three months of learning, he accepted the faith. “I never imagined I would become a Muslim, but Allah guided me,” he said. “Islam gave me peace and inner calm I had never known.”

“I arrived in the holy land with indescribable feelings,” he told Saudi Press Agency (SPA). “I was on my way to perform Umrah and see the Holy Kaaba for the first time in my life, after only seeing it on television. My heart overflowed with longing for this sacred place.

He expressed heartfelt thanks to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of Muslims worldwide. “All praise is due to Allah and to the Saudi leadership for making this lifelong dream a reality,” he said.

Blind Yemeni Imam realises lifelong aspiration

Also among the royal guests is Sheikh Majid al-Khudairi, a blind Imam from Taiz, Yemen. His inclusion in the programme followed a televised interview in which he voiced his lifelong desire to perform

Haj. His words touched many, and he received a direct invitation from the authorities.

“I never saw the Kaaba with my eyes, but I felt its majesty in my heart,” he said. “My tears flowed before I even reached the sacred mosques. I felt the sanctity and grandeur of the rituals in every moment.”

Sheikh al-Khudairi said he never expected to perform Haj due to his health condition but expressed profound gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and people. “The Kingdom, with its wise and generous leadership, opened the door of hope for me,” he stated.

He praised the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for its exceptional hospitality and organisation, saying the services reflect Saudi Arabia’s leading role in serving pilgrims from across the globe.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated for clarity.