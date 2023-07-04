Urvashi Rautela charges BOMB for Pushpa 2 item song?

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela, the renowned Bollywood actress, is going to set pulses racing with a dance number in the highly anticipated Tollywood film Pushpa 2. The multi talented actress has carved out a name for herself with her outstanding performances, stunning attractiveness, and unequaled dance abilities.

Speculations are rife that Urvashi will perform an incredible item number in this famous Allu Arjun film.

Samantha’s remuneration for Oo Antava

Notably, Urvashi Rautela’s astonishing talent and popularity have prompted comparisons to Samantha, who set an impressive standard with her item number in the first part of Pushpa. Samantha’s spectacular performance in the Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ earned her critical acclaim, and she was said to be paid a stunning Rs. 5 crore for her three-minute spectacle.

Remunaration of Urvashi Rautela for item songs

Urvashi Rautela has been known for delivering captivating item numbers. Her earlier song, which appeared in the film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and starred the iconic South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi, caused quite a stir in the industry. Urvashi is said to have charged Rs. 2–3 crores for a 3-minute song, demonstrating her star power and ability to engage people with her dynamic screen presence. She is likely to charge the same or more depending hers and movie’s popularity.

As Pushpa 2 fans eagerly anticipate its release, word of Urvashi Rautela’s presence in the film has sparked a whirlwind of enthusiasm. Urvashi is prepared to perform yet another famous item song that will leave fans in amazement, thanks to her irresistible appeal, superb dancing skills, and the recompense she commands.

As Urvashi gears up to set the stage on fire with her fiery dances, excitement for Pushpa 2 grows, promising an extraordinary cinematic experience that fans will remember for years to come.