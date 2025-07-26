Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela knows how to grab headlines, whether it’s for her fashion choices, extravagant accessories, or bold statements that go viral, like her recent stint with Labubu Dolls at Wimbledon. And now, she’s making waves internationally with a feat that’s being talked about.

Urvashi Rautela’s Jeddah performance fees

Urvashi herself claims that she has become the first Indian female artist to perform in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a move she calls a ‘historic’ milestone not just for herself but for Indian women everywhere.

What’s more, she has reportedly been paid a record-breaking Rs 7 crore (34 lakh Saudi Riyal) for the performance, making her one of the highest-paid Indian performers on an international stage.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Urvashi expressed her gratitude and shared the emotional high of the achievement.

“My trip to Saudi Arabia was nothing short of extraordinary. To be the first female artist to perform in Jeddah Saudi Arabia. The warmth, love, and hospitality I received from the people of Jeddah and beyond left me deeply touched,” she said.

She also called the Rs 7 crore pay cheque a symbol of her journey and hard work.

“It feels like a divine reward for years of dedication, discipline, and belief in my craft. This moment is historic not just for me, but for every Indian girl who dares to dream big. I’ve always believed in rewriting the narrative and I hope this milestone opens more doors and creates more space for Indian women globally.”

Recently, Urvashi Rautela also turned heads at Wimbledon 2025, wearing a stunning white lace dress paired with a Franck Muller Vanguard diamond watch worth a whopping Rs 6.03 crore. Her full look, including accessories, was reportedly worth Rs 14 crore.

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in ‘Daaku Maharaj’, where she starred alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Pragya Jaiswal.