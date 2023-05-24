Urvashi to Ambani Bahu: 5 Celebs who rocked multicrore necklaces

Mumbai: Various popular actresses made stunning fashion appearances at the Cannes Film Festival recently. The dresses and jewelry items worn by various actresses have hit the headlines because of their designs and price tags. One of the most talked about celebrities was Urvashi Rautela who wore a crocodile necklace during the event.

Yes, Uravshi Rautela grabbed eyeballs after a few internet users called it fake. The actress’s PR firm claims that the necklace was worth Rs 200 crore and after Urvashi wore it, the price has been increased to Rs 276 crore. Do you think that Rs 276 crore is too much? If yes, then we will tell you that there are other celebrities too who wore or possessed the most expensive jewelry items.

From the glamorous Ambani family bahu to the stunning Urvashi Rautela, several celebrities have showcased their opulent style by adorning some of the most expensive necklaces the world has ever seen. Have a look at the list below.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The ADHM actress Aishwarya Rai flaunted a grand neckpiece with layered Kundan haar worth around Rs 3.5 crore on the day of marriage. The actress is married to one of the richest persons of India, Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abisheikh Bachchan.

2. Urmila Matondkar

Actress Urmila Matondkar grabbed eyeballs when she married a Kashmir man Mohsin Akhtar Mir. It is reported that the bridal necklace that she wore at her wedding was worth Rs 70 lakh. An average Indian spends upto only Rs 10 Lakh in all marriage related ceremonies.

3. Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta Ambani is the Bahu of the Ambani family. She worn a necklace worth more than Rs 450 crore on her wedding day. It is reported that the necklace was gifted to her by Nita Ambani. Reports suggest it is one of the most expensive necklaces in the world.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one among those actresses who wore expensive jewelry on the day of marriage. He got married to Nick Jonas and her mangalsutra was designed by Sabyasachi which is worth crores. Reports also claim that she has another mangalsutra and that it costs more than Rs 3 lakh.

The actress also hit the headlines after she wore an expensive necklace worth Rs 204.5 crore at the MET Gala event this year. The necklace was made by brand Bulgari of which she is also a brand ambassador.

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, some other Indian actresses too wore expensive jewelry items either on their wedding days or at any other event. Do let us know about what you think about the trend of wearing expensive jewelry among celebrities.