US backs probe into Palestinians killed in car-ramming incident

The US office of Palestinian Affairs released a statement following the death of the victims and said, "The US supports a thorough police investigation into this tragedy."

Published: 20th December 2022 5:04 pm IST
Muhammad and Muhannad Yousef Muteir

The US on Monday joined the call to probe the death of two Palestinian brothers who passed away on December 17 after an Israeli man rammed a car into them.

The victims were identified as twin brothers Mohammad and Muhannad Yousef Muteir. The incident occurred in the West Bank. A 50-year-old man rammed the car into the brothers while they were fixing their car’s tire. While Muhammad died on the spot, Muhannad was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

It is to be noted that the Israeli settler was also briefly hospitalised after the incident. Israel police initiated an investigation into the incident but said it believed after an initial assessment that the settler accidentally hit the Palestinian brothers.

The US office of Palestinian Affairs released a statement following the death of the victims and said, “The US supports a thorough police investigation into this tragedy.”

