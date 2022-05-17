US: Celebrations erupt as New Jersey street renamed ‘Palestine way’

A large number of people were seen celebrating in Paterson City, USA on May 15 as one of its busy streets was renamed “Palestine way”.

In April the Paterson council had unanimously voted in favour of ‘Palestine Way’, the council reportedly arrived at the decision to honour the large Palestinian community and its contribution to the city’s social life and business.

The occasion was marked by art, music, and dance including the famous Palestinian dance known as Dabke. Paterson is the largest city in Passaic County, and also has the third-largest population in New Jersey. It also hosts a large number of Arab people.

“There are 20,000 people of Palestinian descent in Paterson city”, executive director of the Palestinian-American council Rania Mustafa was quoted as saying by the Middle East Eye.

The jubilant Palestinian community also paid homage to slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, senior journalist from Al-Jazeera who was shot dead by the Israeli forces, while she was visiting a refugee camp.