US claims Tehran holding world hostage, Hezbollah backs Iran’s new leader

On the 10th day of the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, on Monday, March 9, the Islamic Republic’s health ministry reported a death toll of 1,255 with 12,000 people injured. Most of the victims’ ages ranged from eight months to 88 years old, and nearly 200 have been identified as women.

Hezbollah pledges allegiance to new Supreme Leader

Hezbollah has pledged its allegiance to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

“We in Hezbollah extend our warmest congratulations and blessings on this occasion. We renew our pledge of loyalty to this blessed approach and our steadfastness on the path of allegiance,” the group said in a statement.

People gather in Tehran to support Iran’s new Supreme Leader

People gather to support Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran [Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters]

US blames Iran for Bahrain attack that killed 32

United States Central Command (CENTOM) vehemently refuted claims that one of its missiles crashed into a residential area in Bahrain, killing 32 people, including children, and instead blamed Iran for the attack.

“Russian and Iranian media claimed earlier today that a US patriot missile missed while intercepting an Iranian missile or drone and inadvertently hit a neighbourhood in Bahrain. LIE“

“What really happened: An Iranian drone struck a residential neighbourhood, injuring 32 civilians in Bahrain, including children who required medical treatment, according to Bahrain’s government. TRUTH,” said on X.

Marco Rubio says Iran is trying to hold world hostage

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the United States attack on Iran, claiming that if not done, Iran would take the “world as hostage” through its nuclear program.

“This operation needed to happen because Iran, in about a year or a year and a half, would cross the line of immunity, meaning they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones, that no one could do anything about it because they could hold the whole world hostage,” he said.

He said that the conflict was unavoidable under any circumstances. “Look at the damage they (Iran) are doing. And this is a weakened them. Imagine a year from now. Obviously, we were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what,” he said.

Rising oil prices, G7 ready to support energy supply

Finance ministers of G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – announced they are ready to extend “necessary measures” to support global oil supply after Iran unofficially closed the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical energy chokepoint, handling over 20 per cent of global oil supplies.

“We stand ready to take necessary measures, ⁠including to support global ⁠supply of energy ⁠such as stockpile release,” they said in a statement ‌after France hosted a video call on ‌Monday.

Strait of Hormuz unsafe because of US-Israel: Chief Security

Iran’s Security Chief Ari Larijani

With ship movement almost non-existent in the Strait of Hormuz and oil prices continuing to soar high with each passing day, Iran’s Security Chief Ari Larijani has blamed the US and Israel for the crisis.

“It is unlikely that any security can be achieved in the Strait of Hormuz amid the fires ignited by the United States and Israel in the region,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic.

Rising oil prices is Trump top priority: White House

The White House released a statement claiming soaring oil prices are “a top priority for President Trump.”

“The President’s energy team has a strong game plan to keep the energy markets stable. Washington will continue to review all credible options,” the statement read.

In his social media page, Trump called the crisis “a short-term change in oil prices, which will drop dramatically” once the objectives of the operations are achieved.

US, Israel bomb Iran’s holy city of Qom

Iran’s holy city of Qom and Tehran were pounded by explosives from the United States and Israel, hours after Israeli attacks on oil facilities caused toxic smoke across the Iranian capital.

NATO confirms missile launch towards Turkiye

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) intercepted a missile headed towards Turkiye, marking the second time in a week that the alliance has shot down a projectile aimed at the country.

In response to the development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the government’s primary objective was to ensure the country’s security. “We have been on high alert with all our units since February 28. We have mobilised all institutions of our state,” he said after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Lebanese President calls for ‘complete ceasefire’ with Israel

The death toll in Lebanon hits 486, including little children, and 1,313 injured, prompting its President Joseph Aoun to appeal for international support and call for “a complete ceasefire” with Israel.

In a statement posted on social media, Aoun said the proposal includes “establishing a complete ceasefire with a cessation of all Israeli land, air and sea attacks on Lebanon.”

He assured that the Lebanese Armed Forces would “take control, disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its weapons depots and storage facilities.”

Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Burj Rahal in southern Lebanon, and an Israeli airstrike took place on the town of Srifa, also in southern Lebanon.

China’s foreign minister calls for ceasefire

China has appealed for a ceasefire as the Middle East burns. Its Foreign Minister Wang ⁠Yi spoke to his counterparts in Bahrain and Kuwait and expressed deep concern over the rapidly worsening situation in the region.

“The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf countries should be fully respected,” read Wang’s statement.

UAE says 2 troops killed as helicopter crashes after ‘malfunction’

Two UAE military soldiers were killed after their helicopter crashed on Monday. The country’s Defence ⁠Ministry said the incident took place due to a technical malfunction and extended “its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families.”

“The Defence Ministry announces the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country today,” it said in a statement.

Israel claims IRGC drone headquarters struck

The Israeli military said it had carried out another wave of strikes across Iran, targeting sites linked to the Iranian government. In a statement, the military said its air force struck dozens of locations, including the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).