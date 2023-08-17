US Consul General Chennai makes first official visit to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: US Consul General Chennai Christopher W. Hodges on Thursday made his first official visit to Bengaluru and participated in the 30th anniversary celebrations of the U.S. Commercial Service Office.

He also met government officials, scientists, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to underscore the United States and India’s strong economic and commercial ties.

At a reception to commemorate the occasion, Consul General Hodges highlighted the US Commercial Service Office’s instrumental role in establishing robust commercial ties and facilitating collaborations.

He characterised the Commercial Service as a catalyst for increased trade and investment between the United States and India.

Consul General Hodges said, “The economic partnership between the United States and India is flourishing, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries, and spurring technological innovation.”

He added, “Bengaluru is one of the United States’ most important trading partners in India. The city hosts over 650 U.S. companies and is a large part of this success story, contributing to the U.S.-India bilateral trade relationship.”

Reaffirming the U.S. Consulate General Chennai’s commitment to working with business communities in Karnataka and across South India to further the U.S.-India trade partnership, Consul General Hodges said, “U.S.-India commercial cooperation in the space, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and aerospace sectors is stronger than ever. As we celebrate 30 years of the U.S. Commercial Service in Bengaluru, I can’t wait to see the partnerships and prosperity that the next 30 years will bring.”

The US Embassy New Delhi Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs Jonathan Heimer US Consulate General Chennai Principal Commercial Officer Carey Arun, and Chennai Political/Economic Chief Virsa Perkins also attended the event in Bengaluru.

Other guests included an array of distinguished guests, including local and international business leaders, government dignitaries, influential decision-makers, and representatives from various industries.

Established in March 1993, the US Commercial Service office in Bengaluru covers the State of Karnataka in South India. It is part of the network of seven Commercial Service offices across India and a satellite office of the U.S. Commercial Service at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai.

The US Commercial Service is the trade promotion and investment arm of the US Department of Commerce International Trade Administration. The US Commercial Service connects American exporters with foreign business opportunities and supports foreign investors with business investments to the United States.

The Commercial Service Bengaluru is the only U.S. Mission office presence in the city.