US Consul General, Vice-Chancellor inaugurate Omar Khalidi Hall at MANUU

Hyderabad: “It is an honor to recognize the contributions of Dr. Omar Khalidi and play a part in bringing this marvellous collection of materials to Hyderabad. Dr. Khalidi’s life and career acted as a bridge between India and the United States in academic and social circles,” said Jennifer Larson, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, today.

She was speaking as the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the Omar Khalidi Hall and a Conference on Revisiting Brand Hyderabad’s Cultural Legacy which was jointly organised by H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKSCDS), MANUU, and U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad. It marked the celebration of the birth anniversary of Dr. Omar Khalidi as a befitting tribute to his scholarship on Deccan. He passed away in a freak accident in the U.S. about 12 years ago.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU along with Jennifer Larson inaugurated the Omar Khalidi Hall which has huge collection of books, manuscripts in different languages donated by the Khalidi family that stays in the U.S.

(L_R) Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Ms. Jennifer Larson, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed and Mr. Mir Ayoob Ali Khan.

Omar Khalidi, a U.S. citizen born in Hyderabad, was an eminent scholar on minority rights, history, architecture, economics, demography, politics, Urdu education, and nationalism. He authored several books and articles on Deccan’s history and culture in general and Hyderabad in particular.

Jennifer Larson appreciated the efforts of Dr. Omar Khalidi to bring the two countries closer. This book collection will be a reminder for others to follow in his footsteps and foster even stronger relations between the United States and India, she hoped.

In his presidential remarks, Prof Ainul Hasan spoke about the nostalgia that the book collection evokes in the people of Hyderabad and the value it will hold for researchers who are working in various fields of Deccan studies. He described Umar Khalidi as a versatile writer.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, the Registrar, spoke about the importance of the agreement to donate this rare collection.

Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, HKSCDS informed that the Centre was on a mission to get the Omar Khalidi book collection to Hyderabad as it isn’t just a mere collection. Many American universities and Hyderabadis were clamouring for as this collection evokes a great amount of sentimental value and housing this collection in a university in Hyderabad seemed most appropriate, she added.

Aliya Khalidi, daughter of Dr. Omar Khalidi who is an attorney in the U.S., in her video message recalled the craze of her father to collect and read books.

Mir Ayoob Ali Khan, Former Media Coordinator, MANUU and Senior Journalist, spoke about Omar Khalidi and said that he had immense interest in the history and culture of Hyderabad and authored about 25 books.

The Assistant Professors — Dr. A. Subash delivered the welcome address and Dr Shahid Jamal proposed a vote of thanks.

A large number of eminent personalities from Hyderabad, faculty, and researchers attended the conference. However, strangely enough, only a few faculty members of MANUU were there in the programme.

Later, the technical session was chaired by Sajjad Shahid, Heritage Conservation Consultant and Co-convener, INTACH Hyderabad Chapter. The speakers – Ar. Yeshwant Ramamurthy spoke on ‘Cultural Significance of Bowlis (wells) in Hyderabad’, Mohammed Ayub Khan on ‘Insignia and Cultural symbols of Hyderabad State’ whereas Prof. I. Thirumali spoke on ‘Culture, Language and Nationalism: A Saga of Deccan’s Transition to Democracy’.

Ayub Khan, a Hyderabadi, had sent his recorded observations from Canada, his adopted country, on Omar Khalidi and his works.

The Panel discussion on “Hyderabad’s Heritage through a Young Lens” was chaired by Anuradha Reddy, Convener, INTACH Hyderabad Chapter. Syed Mohammad Aun Mehdi, Yunus Lasania, Mohammad Sibghatullah Khan, Mudita Dubey, Tanya Srivastava, Lolitha Santhoshini were the panelists.