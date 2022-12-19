US Consulate General invites applications for jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US Consulate General has invited applications from persons who are looking for jobs in Hyderabad.

Currently, the consulate general is looking for candidates for ‘visa assistant’ jobs in its Hyderabad office.

As per the details provided on its official website, the position is permanent and full-time which requires candidates to dedicate 40 hours per week.

Eligibility for jobs in US Consulate General in Hyderabad

The candidates who want to apply for ‘Visa Assistant’ positions must have completed two years of college or university studies.

Apart from it, they must have a minimum of three years of experience in administrative work, involving public contact and customer service.

Those who are applying for the positions must ensure that they have general knowledge of the host country, its traditions, and laws pertaining to marriage, birth registration, adoption, and immigration.

As they have to evaluate the information submitted by visa applicants in the applications, they must be aware of the national and provisional education systems.

Also Read Hyderabad: US Consulate General invites applications for job vacancies

Benefits and how to apply

The selected candidates will be getting a salary of Rs. 735015 per annum. They will get two weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the jobs at the official website of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad (click here).

After receiving the applications, concerned authorities will scrutinize them. The candidates who are invited to take a language or skill test, or for an interview will be contacted through email.

The late date for applying for the positions is January 23, 2023. For more detail, candidates can visit the official website.

US Consulate office in Hyderabad

The US Consulate office in Hyderabad was established in 2009. It was the first US diplomatic office to open in India after 1947.

Currently, it is located in Paigah Palace, Chiran Fort Lane, Begumpet.

The Hyderabad Consular District covers three states. They are as follows: