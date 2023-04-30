US Consulate in Hyderabad announces student visa appointment schedule

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has announced the schedule for student visa appointments for the upcoming season. The first batch of appointments will be open in mid-May, with additional appointments released later in the season. The consulate has advised students to prepare themselves for the appointments.

Attention students! In mid-May, the U.S. Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa related… pic.twitter.com/buDOeRmf64 — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) April 28, 2023

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, US Consulate in Hyderabad has recently released a video detailing the prohibited items at its Nanakramguda facility. Visitors, including US citizens, must undergo security screening upon arrival, and there are several items that cannot be taken inside the consulate.

List of prohibited items at US Consulate in Hyderabad

There are several items that cannot be taken inside the US Consulate General in Hyderabad.

Following is the list of prohibited items at the consulate

Cell phones Battery-operated or electronic devices, Bags including purses, travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, and suitcases (Unsealed plastic bags, small cloth bags and zip folders) Food or drink items Cosmetics Sealed envelopes or packages Flammable items Sharp objects Weapons Long-handled umbrellas, and Powders of any kind, including religious-related powders or spices.

If you have a visa interview or a U.S. citizen services appointment with us, there are restrictions on what you can bring with you – including restrictions on cell phones. Please watch this video to learn more about security restrictions at the the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/Vx1yBzLtdi — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) April 28, 2023

Visitors including those with US student visa appointments must carry government-issued identification, and it must be the original document. Photocopies of IDs are not accepted. Additionally, visitors must ensure that the name on their identification matches the name on their appointment at US Consulate in Hyderabad.

New address of US Consulate at Nanakramguda

The new facility of the US Consulate in Hyderabad is located at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032. The consulate serves as the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia

The consulate office was built with an investment of USD 340 million and is situated on a 12.2-acre site with 54 visa processing windows.

On March 15, 2023, the consulate officially ended its lease of Paigah Palace and began operations at the new facility on March 20, 2023.