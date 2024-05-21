US Consulate in Hyderabad begins student visa interviews

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad began conducting student visa interviews on Monday, based on the first tranche of appointment slots released earlier.

In the coming weeks, the consulate will release additional appointment batches for June, July, and August.

Over 140k visas issued to Indians in FY 2023

The US Embassy and Consulates in India issued a record number of over 140,000 student visas from October 2022 through September 2023, the State Department announced.

Stating that international students at US colleges and universities inject up to USD 38 billion annually into the country’s economy, the Department said it issued more than 600,000 US student visas after conducting interviews — the highest number in any year since FY 2017.

During the main student visa season of June-August 2023, appointment slots were opened, and US consular officers across India, including Hyderabad, issued 95,269 visas in the F, M, and J categories — an 18 percent increase over the same timeframe in 2022.

According to Open Doors Report data, India surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since 2009/10.

Biometric, student visa interviews at US Consulate in Hyderabad

The visa application process includes a biometric check followed by a brief interview with a visa officer.

In an effort to enhance its services and accommodate the growing number of visa applicants, the US Consulate in Hyderabad has recently relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility.

The new address of the consulate is Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032. It is the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia.

Those looking for US student visa appointment slots for future dates at consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the US Embassy in New Delhi can log on to the official website (click here).