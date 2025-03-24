US student visa rejections hit decade-high at 41 percent: Report

Hyderabad: The United States (US) has turned down 41 percent of F1 student visa applications in the 2023-24 fiscal year (October 2023 to September 2024), the highest rejection percentage in a decade. That percentage has all but doubled since 2014, as per data analyzed by The Indian Express from the US State Department.

Fewer US F1 student visas granted

Out of 6.79 lakh applications for F1 visas applied for in the US, 2.79 lakh were denied, a rise from 36 percent in 2022-23. The total number of student visas issued in 2023-24 stood at 4.01 lakh, down from 4.45 lakh the previous year. Despite an increase in applications post-COVID, the overall number of student visa applications has declined over the past decade.

Impact on Indian students

While country-specific rejection rates were not revealed, past reports show Indian students receiving fewer visas. From January to September 2024, only 63,973 visas were issued to Indian students, a big fall from 1.03 lakh during the same period in 2023. Indians are now, however, the largest group of foreign students in the US, pushing out Chinese students, based on the Open Doors 2024 report.

The US State Department did not cite a particular reason for the increased F1 visa denials but mentioned complying with the Immigration and Nationality Act, reported TIE. The officials also referenced a change in data methodology since 2019, which has made previous comparisons more complicated.

International trend

The US is not alone in clamping down on student visa policies. Canada has also imposed restrictions, limiting study permits in 2024 to ease pressure on housing and services. The policy will be tightened further in 2025, with an additional 10 percent cut in study permits.

The increasing F1 visa rejection rates may affect international students’ dreams, especially those from India, who constitute a considerable portion of the US academic population.