US federal agency funds methane capture project India

Washington: A federal US agency has approved grant funding for a feasibility study to develop a coal mine methane (CMM) recovery facility in the Jharia coalfield in Jharkhand, said to be the first of its kind in India.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said on Thursday that to support efforts by the Prabha Energy Private Limited (PEPL) to develop a coal mine methane (CMM) recovery facility in the Jharia coalfield, it approved grant funding for a feasibility study.

Virginia-based Advanced Resources International has been selected to carry out the study, a press release by the USTDA said.

“USTDA is pleased to collaborate with PEPL on this project, which presents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen India’s energy resilience and sustainability using innovative technology that US companies can readily provide,” USTDA Director, Enoh T. Ebong, said.

Also Read Jail superintendent fined for giving special treatment to coal scam accused

“This project will prevent the direct release of methane, a harmful greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. This will have a positive climate impact on India and the world,” Ebong added.

According to the press release, the USTDA-funded feasibility study will develop recommendations on extracting, gathering, compressing, and processing CMM at the Jharia site while using innovative US technologies and solutions. By capturing the CMM, the project has the dual benefit of preventing methane emissions and providing local industries with a cleaner fuel alternative to coal.

“PEPL is pleased to partner with USTDA and ARI on the potential capture of methane gas from the Jharia coal mine in India,” CEO & Director of PEPL, Prem Sawhney, said.

“This project, which is the first of its kind in India, will increase India’s domestic gas resources while also creating avenues for US equipment and technology suppliers,” Sawhney added.

The study advances the goals of the federal agency’s Global Partnership for Climate-Smart Infrastructure to support the use of US technologies and services in overseas climate-smart infrastructure projects and that of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership’s Responsible Oil and Gas Pillar.

The project also supports the Biden Administration’s commitment to the Global Methane Pledge to reduce global methane emissions and limit global warming, the USTDA said.