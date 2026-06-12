US, Iran have agreed to wording of deal to end war: Pakistan PM

Pakistan’s Prime Minister said Friday, June 12, the United States and Iran have agreed to wording of an agreement aimed at ending their war in West Asia and that mediators were working with both sides to finalise a deal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the US and Iran have reached a “final, agreed upon text.” He said Pakistan, which has taken the lead in mediation efforts, was working with the warring countries on next steps.

“Peace has never been this close as it is now,” Sharif said in a post on X.

Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

The apparent breakthrough in negotiations comes after Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel over three days this week, threatening to return West Asia to full-scale war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday an agreement “has never been closer” in post on X. US President Donald Trump, who has said multiple times in recent weeks that the countries were on the cusp of a deal, shared Araghchi’s post on his own social media.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content.



In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026

The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has rattled the Middle East and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

Iranian official says nuclear details will follow an agreement to end the war

Araghchi told Iranian state TV on Friday that both sides were working toward signing an initial agreement declaring an end to the war. He said terms dealing with Iran’s nuclear programme would be finalised in the following 60 days as they negotiate a final deal.

He said the initial agreement would end the war “on all fronts, including Lebanon.” Israel has been fighting the Iranian-allied militia Hezbollah in Lebanon since early March. Israel is not a party to the negotiations between the US and Iran, and its leaders have said they don’t plan to withdraw from Lebanon.

A senior US administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Friday that the emerging agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin the process of destroying or removing Tehran’s highly enriched uranium.

The official said the 60-day period after both sides sign the deal would be used to work out technical details for removing Iran’s enriched uranium. The official did not detail who the US envisions taking charge of removing the uranium, which is believed to entombed under three nuclear sites that were battered by US strikes last year.

The official said a deal was 80 per cent to 85 per cent done and that the US side believes “most of the people who have authority” in the Iranian government want to sign onto the deal “but not everybody.”

Three regional officials said the emerging deal is also expected to include the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Underscoring the fragility of the negotiations, Trump on Friday lashed out at Iranian officials on social media and said: “They better get their act together, and FAST!” That was before he shared Araghchi’s post declaring a deal was close.

Officials say a deal could be signed in the coming days

Iran’s nuclear programme has been a key point of division. The US and Israel fear it could lead to an atomic weapon — a main reason their leaders cited for going to war. Tehran has insisted its nuclear efforts are for peaceful purposes.

Also critical is Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and natural gas. Disruption of transit through the strait has crimped global energy supplies, driven up fuel prices and made food and other basics more expensive well beyond the region.

The US has responded since mid-April with a naval blockade of Iranian ports to choke off Iran’s own oil exports.

The regional officials said they expect a signing ceremony for the agreement in the coming days after officials in Washington and Tehran approve it.

Trump on Thursday claimed significant progress in the negotiations, just hours after he threatened to escalate attacks and seize Iran’s oil industry. Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said on state television that mediators were active and the text of a deal was “mostly finalised.”

There was no immediate comment Friday from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, which has been leading efforts to mediate a deal between the US and Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi had said Thursday that Pakistan remained involved in negotiations.

Israel expects Trump to advocate for its interests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is not a party to the deal being negotiated. He said in a statement Friday that he and Trump were in “full agreement” that Iran must not have nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel – Iran will not have nuclear weapons.



President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue.



For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran's nuclear… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 12, 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a separate statement that Israel also expects Trump to uphold key Israeli interests, including weakening Iran’s missile program and proxy network.

Katz warned that Israel could still act independently toward Iran and that the country would not pull out of the zones it is occupying in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, nor would it withdraw from the northern refugee camps of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The deal was largely being brokered by Pakistan, led by its army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the regional officials said, with backing from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Qatar.