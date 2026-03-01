US–Israel strikes on Iran a grave escalation: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief

Hyderabad: The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini, has strongly condemned the reported joint military attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, calling it a “grave and dangerous escalation” that threatens peace and stability across West Asia.

In a statement released to the media, Husaini said, “The joint military strikes carried out by the US and Israel on Iranian territory is a serious violation of national sovereignty and a reckless step towards a wider regional war. At a time when the region is already witnessing immense instability and humanitarian crises, such actions will only deepen tensions and increase the suffering of innocent civilians. Disputes over nuclear programmes or security concerns must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue, not through missiles and warships. The path of aggression undermines international law and weakens the authority of global institutions tasked with maintaining peace.”

Israeli military actions destabilising West Asia: JIH

He stated that repeated military actions by Israel in the region, now extending to direct strikes on Iran, reflect what he described as a pattern of confrontation that destabilises West Asia.

According to him, the United States, instead of encouraging negotiations, has chosen to back military action, increasing the risk of a full-scale conflict with unpredictable consequences.

Expressing deep concern over reports of explosions in Tehran and disruptions to civilian life, Husaini warned of the possibility of retaliation that could endanger millions across multiple countries.

He said wars historically result in large-scale civilian casualties, displacement, economic disruption and long-term instability.

The JIH chief urged the international community to intervene urgently to prevent further escalation and to press all sides toward immediate de-escalation and constructive engagement.

JIH calls upon GoI to voice restraint, Muslim majority countries to act with unity

Husaini also called upon the Government of India to adopt what he termed an independent and principled stand rooted in the country’s historic commitment to non-alignment, sovereignty and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

He urged India to raise its voice for restraint, ceasefire and respect for international law at global forums.

Appealing to Muslim-majority countries, he said they must act with unity and responsibility to prevent the crisis from spiraling into a broader confrontation.

Reaffirming Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s consistent position against war, occupation and injustice, Husaini said lasting peace in the region can only emerge through justice, mutual respect and sincere diplomatic efforts rather than military coercion.