US journalists refuse to agree with defence reporting rules, leave Pentagon

Journalists in the United States refused to agree to the new rules pertaining to defence reporting and left the Pentagon after handing over their access badges on October 15.

The US government has called for new rules to regulate what it termed as “very disruptive” press. Most news organisations decided to walk out in unison. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth imposed rules that would essentially get journalists fired if they report on defence news which is classified or if it is not approved by Hegseth for publication.

Many reporters carried chairs, a copying machine, books and old photos to the parking lot from suddenly abandoned workspaces. According to Associated Press, Nancy Youssef, a reporter for The Atlantic who has had a desk at the Pentagon since 2007, said, “It’s sad, but I’m also really proud of the press corps that we stuck together.”

Although it is not clear as to what impact the new rules will have on defence reporting America, journalists said they would continue to report on the US military.

President Trump backs new rules

US President Donald Trump has backed the new rules on defence reporting imposed by the defence secretary. Addressing the media at the White House on October 14, Trump said, “I think he (Hegseth) finds the press to be very disruptive in terms of world peace.”

“The press is very dishonest,” the President added. Hegseth, a former Fox News presenter has been blocking information, barring reporters.

The defence secretary has held only two formal press briefings. He has called his new rules “common sense” and said the requirement that journalists sign a document outlining the rules means they acknowledge the new rules, not necessarily agree to them. Journalists see that as a distinction without a difference.

The Pentagon Press Association, whose 101 members represent 56 news outlets, has spoken out against the rules. Organizations from across the media spectrum, from legacy organizations like The Associated Press and The New York Times to outlets like Fox and the conservative Newsmax, told their reporters to leave instead of signing the new rules.

Only the conservative One America News Network signed on.