US records over 100 pediatric deaths from flu this season

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country.

Published: 9th March 2024 8:28 am IST
(Representative image)

Los Angeles: More than 100 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in the US so far this season, according to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 28 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalisations, and 20,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

More than 10,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week ending March 2, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

